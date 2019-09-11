Petara Cordero, girlfriend of Chris Smith, killed in car accident

Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith, was killed in a car accident Wednesday morning in Cleveland.

"Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement, per the team's official site. "Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."

Cordero and Smith were pulled over to the side of I-90 West after Smith's vehicle had a tire malfunction, resulting in a one-car accident as the vehicle spun and hit the median, per the Browns' website. After exiting the car without significant injuries, Cordero, 26, was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, last month.

Browns players were informed of the tragic news during a team meeting Wednesday morning. Coach Freddie Kitchens visited Smith at his home Wednesday, as well.

Smith appeared in 16 games last season for the Browns, including two starts. Over his six-year NFL career, he's amassed 47 tackles and 8.5 sacks.