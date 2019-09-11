Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans The Jaguars defense was awful a week ago, surrendering 491 yards of total offense to the Chiefs. This unit has disappointed in fantasy circles ever since the start of last season, and an upcoming roadie against Deshaun Watson and the Texans isn't what you would call a bounce-back matchup. I'd keep these cats on the fantasy sidelines. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Listed as a start 'em last week, the Seahawks produced five sacks and a solid 12 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. This week's matchup isn't as attractive, though, as the Steelers will be plenty salty on their home field after a bad loss to the Patriots. Defenses averaged just 3.4 fantasy points in Pittsburgh last season, too. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams New Orleans had a modest six fantasy points in last week's win over the Texans, and a road matchup in Los Angeles doesn't bode well for a big stat line in Week 2. In 2018, visiting defenses averaged 2.25 fantasy points against Jared Goff and his powerful offense. The Panthers defense scored just two points against them last week, too. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons The Eagles defense was a popular streamer in Week 1, but it bombed like so many DC Comics movies. I'd look for an alternative option this week, as Philadelphia heads to Atlanta to Falcons team that was tough on visiting defenses a season ago. In fact, the position averaged just 2.5 fantasy points when playing on Atlanta's home field. Sit 'Em: Redskins D/ST vs. Dallas Cowboys, Cardinals D/ST at Baltimore Ravens

Busts: Steelers D/ST vs. Seattle Seahawks, Falcons D/ST vs. Philadelphia Eagles

