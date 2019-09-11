Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (ankle) practicing Wednesday

Breathe a sigh of relief, Kansas City. Any lingering concerns about Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury should be washed away.

Coach Andy Reid said the starting quarterback would take his normal reps Wednesday after suffering an ankle sprain in Sunday's victory in Jacksonville.

"Right now, he feels pretty good," Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

It's not a stunner that the reigning MVP is fine after he returned to Sunday's game without missing a snap. It is, however, a great sign that the team doesn't feel the need to hold him out of practice for a day just to be certain.

After the injury, Mahomes played the balance of Sunday's victory with a heavily taped ankle. NFL Network's James Palmer noted that after the game that the quarterback was walking with a considerable limp.

Just a couple days later, he's back at practice, which means he should be full-go come Sunday versus the Oakland Raiders.