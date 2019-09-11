Dalvin Cook, Sammy Watkins among top 10 transformed players

Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling is poring through the Week 1 game film, reinforcing assessments gleaned from preseason action, training camp reports and inside scoops to compile a list of 2018 afterthoughts already serving notice that this season will be drastically different.

On this list, you will NOT find names like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Colts running back Marlon Mack, Giants tight end Evan Engram, Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith or Rams linebacker Cory Littleton. By the end of last season, all of those younger talents had shown enough promise to reasonably project breakouts on the horizon. We are concentrating, instead, on bounce-back candidates and unheralded role players thrust into the 2019 limelight.

2 Sammy Watkins WR Chiefs

Benefitting from the open prairie land provided by Andy Reid's creative scheming, Patrick Mahomes ' golden arm and Tyreek Hill 's game-breaking speed, Watkins is the envy of every No. 2 receiver in the league. After traveling the world, working out like a fiend and finding balance in his life this past offseason, though, Watkins was no sidekick in the season opener. He exhibited the quickness in traffic and acceleration in the open field that we haven't seen since he entered the NFL with the fanfare befitting a No. 4 overall draft pick. Far from disappearing when Hill went down with a first-quarter injury, Watkins served as Mahomes' chain-moving go-to target the rest of the way, finishing with a career-best 198 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions.

5 Darren Waller TE Raiders

Avid viewers of HBO's "Hard Knocks" were offered an early glimpse at Waller's featured role in Jon Gruden's offense. By the end of the third quarter in Monday night's season-opening victory over the Broncos , Gruden's reclamation project had already hauled in more passes (seven) than he managed all of last season (six). The great-grandson of New Orleans jazz legend Fats Waller , this converted wideout has the size (6-foot-6, 255 pounds), athleticism and opportunity to thrive as Jared Cook 's worthy successor in Oakland.

8 Courtland Sutton WR Broncos

Hyped as a rookie to watch last summer, Sutton teased with a prototype skill set that too often failed to result in a Case Keenum completion. By the end of the year, I questioned if the rangy receiver was more of a jump-ball specialist than all-around threat. He put those doubts to rest Monday night as the bright spot in an otherwise-dismal Denver attack, totaling 120 yards -- much of it after the catch on slants and crossers that dissected Oakland's defense. If the opener was any indication, Joe Flacco desperately needs Sutton to emerge as a reliable second fiddle to Emmanuel Sanders

9 Vontaze Burfict LB Raiders

Bruised and battered while dragging his injured knee around, Burfict was a liability on a Cincinnati defense that set franchise records for futility in 2018. Considering the concussion concerns that also hung over his season, it was fair to wonder if the Raiders were signing for damaged goods. Installed as the leader and on-field brains of former Bengals coordinator Paul Guenther's defense, Burfict answered those questions with authority Monday night. The allegedly reformed bad boy set a physical tone as Oakland's swarming defense shut down Denver's ground attack, one of the NFL's strongest a year ago. Rejuvenated in the Black Hole, Burfict will stay hitting. But can he stay healthy?

10 John Ross WR Bengals

What to make of Ross' fantasy-football cornucopia (158 yards, two touchdowns) in his return to the Pacific Northwest? A mainstay on the injured list as well as the rumor mill prior to Sunday's outburst, the former Washington Huskies star drew an astonishing 12 targets with A.J. Green out of the lineup. The result was a mixed bag, combining the usual drops with a pair of big plays and several chain-moving grabs. From a fantasy perspective, it's a promising sign that Ross featured so heavily in his head coach's debut. Once Green returns, though, the targets will dwindle. Even with his rare speed, he can't count on a wheel-route flea-flicker and a safety mistiming his jump for bankable big plays each week.

Other names to watch: D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars; Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Buffalo Bills; Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars; Sam Hubbard, DE, Cincinnati Bengals; Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans; Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills; Shaq Thompson, LB, Carolina Panthers.

