Broncos RT James' knee injury not season-ending

Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James will miss time, but not the entire season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that James suffered a knee injury that is not season-ending.

It's unclear at this stage how much time the right tackle will miss but avoiding a season-ender offers a modicum of positive news for Denver.

James left Monday night's loss in Oakland after just eight offensive snaps.

Broncos general manager John Elway handed James a four-year, $51 million contract with $32 million in injury guarantees this offseason in the latest attempt to fix the offensive line in Denver. The knee injury skews that plan now.

The injury thrusts Elijah Wilkinson into the starting role until James returns. The third-year pro started seven games in Denver in 2018.