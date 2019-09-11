Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Tyreek Hill will be out roughly the next month or so but will avoid going on injured reserve.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Hill (collarbone) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per sources informed of the injury.

The timeline means the Kansas City Chiefs wideout will avoid landing on IR, which would have held him out a minimum of eight weeks. Rapoport notes that the team will monitor Hill's rehab to determine whether he can return before the six-week timeframe.

The Chiefs receiver left Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after suffering a clavicle injury that required Hill to be taken to a Jacksonville hospital. Hill was hit by Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey near the sideline. Following the hit, Hill was attended to by the training staff before he was carted off the field.

Rapoport previously reported that Hill's injury did not require surgery.

Wednesday's news narrows the expected timeline that Chiefs will be without their mismatch weapon. K.C. faces the Raiders on Sunday before tilts against the Ravens, Lions, Colts, Texans and Broncos.

With the receiver out, the Chiefs will likely use speedy rookie Mecole Hardman in Hill's role. The second-round pick didn't catch a pass in Week 1 but played 46 of 60 offensive snaps (76.7 percent), per Next Gen Stats. The goose-egg in the catch column won't last long with Hill out the next 4 to 6 weeks.