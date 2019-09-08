Neil Reynolds Week 2 Power Rankings

Sky Sports NFL presenter Neil Reynolds returns with his Week 2 Power Rankings. Do you agree or disagree? Let Neil know your thoughts on Twitter via @neilreynoldsnfl

1. New England Patriots

It was scary how good the Patriots looked while toying with the Steelers on Sunday. This was supposed to be the period where New England start the year looking rocky. They are incredible.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The loss of Tyreek Hill would be a massive factor on any other team but not with Patrick Mahomes at the helm and Sammy Watkins catching passes to the tune of 198 yards and three touchdowns.

3. New Orleans Saints

The Saints dug deep to get their season off to a winning start. I have a slight worry about over-reliance on Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara but that's just nit-picking at this stage of the year.

4. Dallas Cowboys

That was the perfect start for the Cowboys, easing Ezekiel Elliott into action while Dak Prescott enjoyed a career day. If the passing game remains proficient, this is a genuine title contender.

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were far from perfect and quarterback Jared Goff did miss a few throws that are a concern. But LA beat a good Panthers team and scored 30 on the road. Not too shabby.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Putting the sloppy start - which led to a 17-0 hole - to one side, the Eagles have a lot to be excited about. Carson Wentz made some elite throws and DeSean Jackson thinks it is still 2010!

7. Minnesota Vikings

In the NFLâs 100 season, Kirk Cousins took fans back to the early days of the league with just 10 pass attempts. But with Dalvin Cook in the backfield, it was more than enough to see off Atlanta.

8. Green Bay Packers

For a team with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, it seems weird that all the post-Week 1 talk has been about Green Bay's dominant defense. Matt LaFleur's offense needs to pick up the pace.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler showed the Chargers that they can maintain their tough negotiating stance with Melvin Gordon, who continues to hold out from this talented but sometimes flaky team.

10. Baltimore Ravens

One game does not make a season, particularly against a terrible Dolphins team... but imagine if that Lamar Jackson passing performance was a sign of things to come. That would be special!

11. Chicago Bears

Whether the Bears think it is unfair or not, all eyes are going to be on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky when this disappointing Week 1 team takes on Denver at Mile High on Sunday night.

12. Houston Texans

A heart-breaking loss in New Orleans should not distract us from the brilliance of quarterback Deshaun Watson. But one familiar problem remains - he must be better protected at all costs.

13. Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota played very nicely at quarterback and Derrick Henry had some big moments at running back, but it was the defense that caught the eye while bamboozling the Browns.

14. Seattle Seahawks

That was a typical Seattle victory as they saw off Cincinnati by a point in Week 1. It was not pretty and it required some late-game Russell Wilson magic. We have seen this movie before, of course.

15. Carolina Panthers

I'm not hitting this team too hard for losing to the Rams. Christian McCaffrey also reminded us he is a true stud with 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 10 receptions.

16. Buffalo Bills

Once the Bills got out of their own way and tidied up the four first half interceptions, they enjoyed some positive moments in their season-opening win. But they certainly did it the hard way.

17. Indianapolis Colts

The offensive line played great, Marlon Mack rushed for more than 170 yards and Jacoby Brissett came up big down the stretch. A Week 1 loss does not dent playoff hopes in Indy one little bit.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

That was a shocking display from the Steelers on Sunday night. JuJu Smith-Schuster is not the first receiver held under 100 yards by the Pats, but James Conner needs more than 21 rushing yards.

19. Oakland Raiders

Good for you, Oakland... and good for you, Derek Carr. The Raiders have been through the mill in recent weeks but Carr - who was encouragingly well protected - delivered the perfect tonic.

20. Cleveland Browns

Well, that wasn't supposed to happen! How will the Browns respond to a three-interception, five-sack, 18-penalty debacle? There is some early season pressure on head coach Freddie Kitchens.

21. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had two interceptions all of last season but, luckily for them, they bumped into Jameis Winston on Sunday and grabbed three, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

22. New York Jets

If I were a Jets fan I would be pretty depressed about blowing a 16-0 lead at home. Like the Browns, this team needs to learn how to win. The offense also needs to be woken up a little.

23. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were one of the biggest disappointments of Week 1 and they left Dan Quinn in a very bad mood. The coach is on an early-season hot seat given his team's struggles in recent years.

24. Cincinnati Bengals

By contrast, the Bengals were a pleasant surprise and new head coach Zac Taylor coaxed more than 400 passing yards out of Andy Dalton. Suddenly, I am fascinated to see what Cincy does next.

25. Washington Redskins

The Redskins need to find a way to finish. They could not have looked better in gaining 278 first half yards but they added just 120 after the break and had no answer for the Philly attack.

26. Denver Broncos

Most alarming in a disappointing loss to the Raiders was the fact that a Vic Fangio defense featuring Von Miller and Bradley Chubb failed to record a sack against a questionable o-line.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nick Foles is lost for at least the first half of the season and Gardner Minshew II is a cool story but will need to stand the test of time. The defense was also poor and ill disciplined on opening day.

28. Detroit Lions

The Lions had the Cardinals on the ropes and failed to finish them off. This team is going to dwell in the depths for a while with the Chargers, Eagles and Chiefs next on the slate. Oof!

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs - and head coach Bruce Arians - must have been exasperated with the performance of Jameis Winston in Week 1. Rest assured, Arians will have pulled no punches in Tampa this week.

30. Arizona Cardinals

For a large portion of their tie with the Lions, Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray looked out of depth and out of his comfort zone. But he produced some late magic that whets the appetite.

31. New York Giants

I like Eli Manning as a person but I don't see the point in proceeding with him given the Giants are going nowhere this year. Of bigger concern is the lack of any kind of defensive backbone.

32. Miami Dolphins

I probably shouldn't include the Dolphins here as these are supposed to be NFL Power Rankings. I think the Dolphins are operating on a Division 3 college level right now... or even high school!