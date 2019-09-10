Texans releasing veteran CB Aaron Colvin

The Houston Texans are already parting ways with Aaron Colvin after just one season

In wake of Monday night's loss to the Saints, the team is releasing the veteran cornerback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed.

Colvin got off to a rough start this season. In their 30-28 loss in New Orleans, he allowed two touchdown passes plus a long reception to Saints wideout Ted Ginn, Jr. that led to a game-winning field goal.

The Texans just signed Colvin to a 4-year, $34 million contract last season. He gets his $7.5 million for 2019, which was guaranteed, Rapoport added.

He finished last season with 22 tackles, 7 assists and 1 pass deflected. Calvin played for four seasons in Jacksonville after the Jaguars drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 48 games with 25 starts, totaling 45 tackles and five passes defended with the Jaguars.