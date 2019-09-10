Texans releasing CB Aaron Colvin after one season

The Houston Texans are parting ways with Aaron Colvin after just one season

In the wake of Monday night's loss to the Saints, the team is releasing the veteran cornerback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources informed.

Colvin got off to a rough start in the 2019 season opener. Against New Orleans, he allowed two touchdown passes plus a long reception to Saints wideout Ted Ginn, Jr. that led to a game-winning field goal.

The Texans just signed Colvin to a four-year, $34 million contract last season. He will receive $7.5 million for 2019, which was guaranteed, Rapoport added.

He totaled 22 tackles, 7 assists and 1 pass deflected last season. Colvin played four seasons in Jacksonville after the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 48 games with 25 starts, totaling 45 tackles and five passes defended with the Jags.