ATN Podcast: MNF recap; buy/sell/hold

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- bring you all of the latest news around the NFL. The heroes recap the Saints/Texans nail-biter (4:36) and the Raiders handling the Broncos. (13:54) The latest news in the NFL includes Nick Foles ending up on the IR (26:10) and Odell Beckham violating league rules with his swag (32:00). Do we buy/ sell/ hold any of these major story lines after week 1? (41:49) The show closes with a TNF preview. (1:02) Off to week 2!

Listen to the podcast below: