Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott among Players of the Week

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season witnessed one quarterback become the youngest player in NFL history with a perfect passer rating.

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after breaking Jared Goff's record as the youngest player with a perfect passer rating in their win over the Dolphins. He went 17 of 20 for 324 yards, 5 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after their divisional win against the Giants. He went 25 of 32 for 405 yards, 4 TDs with a 158.3 rating. He's 1 of 4 QBs in NFL history with 158.3 rating on 30+ pass attempts.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cameron Wake was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after shutting down the Browns on Sunday. He had three tackles, 2.5 sacks and a safety in their 43-13 win.

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after their 28-12 win against the Falcons. He recorded 5 tackles, 2 interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Los Angles Chargers punter Ty Long was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after their overtime win against the Colts. Long picked up punter and kicker duties after Michael Badgley suffered a groin injury on Friday. Long made good on his only field-goal attempt (from 40 yards) and was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points. He also recorded two punts for 98 yards (2 inside 20).

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after their win over the Saints Monday night. Lutz was a percet 3-for-3 on extra points and made 3 of 4 field goals. His 58-yard game-winning field goal was the longest game-winning FG with no time remaining in the fourth quarter or overtime in a season opening game in NFL history.