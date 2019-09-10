Patriots trade WR Demaryius Thomas to Jets

With Antonio Brown coming to town, the New England Patriots very talented receivers room got really crowded really fast. The team remedied that "problem" Tuesday.

The Patriots traded 10-year veteran wideout Demaryius Thomas to the Jets in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, the teams confirmed Wednesday. The trade is the first between the teams since 2000 -- when Bill Belichick, fresh off a one-day stint as Jets head coach at the time, was traded to New England for three draft picks, per NFL Research.

The Thomas trade also means Belichick has now made a deal with every NFL team since taking over as the Patriots' fearless leader 19 years ago.

On a roster that now includes Brown, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, among others, the 31-year-old receiver found himself the odd man out in Foxborough after a roller-coaster of a five-month stretch.

Thomas signed as a free agent in April and spent the bulk of the offseason and training camp recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 16 as a member of the Texans last season. He was released on cutdown deadline day and re-signed a few days later on Sept. 2.

He made his return to the field in the Patriots' preseason finale against the Giants and recorded seven catches for 87 yards and two TDs. In the team's Week 1 drubbing of the Steelers, Thomas saw no playing time.

In his 15 appearances in 2018 -- he played the last seven in Houston following a midseason trade from Denver -- Thomas contributed 59 receptions, 677 yards and five touchdowns.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Broncos in 2010, Thomas enjoyed a fruitful eight-year tenure at Mile High, making five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2012-16) and winning a Super Bowl ring in 2016. Thomas' career totals include 688 receptions, 9,330 receiving yards and 62 TDs.