Jets sign kicker Sam Ficken; waive Kaare Vedvik

The New York Jets are making another move to solve the endless kicker struggles that have infected Gang Green.

The Jets announced they signed free-agent kicker Sam Ficken, who won the tryout competition Tuesday.

Ficken was in a heated preseason battle in Green Bay with incumbent Mason Crosby. The Packers ultimately stuck with the veteran. Ficken also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this spring.

The 26-year-old booter from Penn State has subbed in as a replacement kicker with the Los Angeles Rams each of the past two seasons, appearing in two games each year. For his career during the regular season, Ficken has made three of six field-goal attempts, with a long of 34 yards, and 14 of 15 extra points.

Bringing in Ficken was required after the Jets' previous moves to replace the retired Chandler Catanzaro bombed. The latest failed attempt proved extremely costly. The Jets plucked Kaare Vedvik off waivers on Sept. 1 after the kicker imploded in Minnesota during the preseason. Sunday in the season opener that disintegration manifested in a botched extra point and missed field goal as the Jets fell by one point to the Buffalo Bills.

With the Ficken signing, Kaare Vedvik has been booted from New York, the team announced.