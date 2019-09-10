Texans agree to 3-year extension with OL Nick Martin

The Houston Texans continue to invest in their offensive line.

Center Nick Martin agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension, with $18.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

The No. 50 overall pick in 2016 was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Now the Texans locked him up through the 2022 season.

After dealing with an ankle injury that wiped out his entire rookie campaign, Martin has been an ascending player in the middle of a porous Texans offensive line. Tuesday's extension is a sign that coach Bill O'Brien and the rest of the Houston brass are confident Martin will continue to raise his play in front of Deshaun Watson in the coming years.