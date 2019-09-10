Eagles DT Malik Jackson (foot) expected to miss season

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Malik Jackson suffered a "significant injury." It's so significant that the defensive tackle is expected to miss the rest of the season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury Sunday versus the Redskins and will have surgery next week, per sources informed of the situation. Jackson is expected to be out the balance of the year.

It's a blow to the Eagles, despite their depth along the D-line.

Philly brought in Jackson this year on a three-year $30 million contract to help replace Michael Bennett along the line. While the former Pro Bowler's production sank with a reduced role in Jacksonville, Jackson looked to bounce back in 2019 as a people-mover who can clog the middle and take advantage of single-blocking situations as a pass-rusher in Philly alongside Fletcher Cox.

The injury hurts the defensive-line rotation in Philly, which entered the season planning to rotate bodies to keep their studs fresh. Timmy Jernigan will see his snaps increase alongside Cox. Fourth-year defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway will also see an uptick in playtime after Jackson's season-altering injury.