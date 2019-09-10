Roundup: Browns part ways with TE Rico Gathers

Rico Gathers didn't last long in Cleveland.

The Browns announced they released the tight end Tuesday.

Gathers was coming off a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

Gathers signed in Cleveland after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys in early August. The 25-year-old participated in three preseason games with the Browns but caught just two passes for nine yards.

Drafted in the sixth-round in 2016 by the Cowboys, the former Baylor basketball player owns superior athleticism but has yet to make an on-field impact. He made his career debut for Dallas last season, participating in 15 games and corralling just three receptions for 45 yards. The Cowboys finally gave up the experiment this offseason.

With the Browns quickly moving on, we'll see if another franchise is willing to give Gathers a chance to continue trying to make the transition from basketball to football. It's a conversion that, despite what some might suggest about the likes of Antonio Gates or Jimmy Graham, isn't as easy as it sounds.

Other transactions we are tracking Tuesday:

1. The Arizona Cardinals added some veteran help for their belabored offensive line. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cards are signing offensive tackle Jordan Mills to a one-year $1.25 million contract, per a source informed of the move. Mills started 16 games each of the past three seasons for the Buffalo Bills. He signed in Miami this offseason but was waived with an injury settlement. The Cards need help at the tackle position after starter Marcus Gilbert missed Week 1 with an injury.

2. With a roster spot available from the Josh Dobbs trade, the Steelers announced they have signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott. Elliott was with Pittsburgh in the preseason and returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown.

3. Former Houston Texans running back Josh Ferguson and defensive end Carroll Phillips are working out for the New York Giants on Tuesday, per Rapoport.

4. Rapoport reports the Seattle Seahawks are working out former Steelers cornerback Herb Waters today.

5. The Detroit Lions are hosting former Packers safety Josh Jones on a free-agent visit, per Rapoport.