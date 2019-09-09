DDFP: Week 1 reactions with Maurice Jones-Drew

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal Maurice Jones-Drew to recap the Week 1 NFL action! The duo starts off with its reaction to Antonio Brown being released by the Raiders and signing shortly after with the Patriots (2:23). Next, Shek and MJD debate what is more important -- the players on the team or the coaching (9:55)? Maurice also gives us a Jaguars update after Nick Foles broke his collarbone (34:26). Shek and Eddie Spaghetti round out the show with the Bon & Viv Food Block segment (43:55).

