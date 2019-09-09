Colts WR Devin Funchess undergoes surgery; IR next

Devin Funchess will be out for at least the next two months.

Colts coach Frank Reich said the wide receiver underwent surgery for a broken collarbone Monday and will be placed on injured reserve. There is a chance Funchess returns this season, Reich added.

The fifth-year wideout went down late in the fourth quarter of Indianapolis' overtime loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He had three receptions for 32 yards in his Colts debut.

The former Panther was expected to be Indy's No. 2 target after signing a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason. It's another tough blow to a Colts receiving corps that, beyond T.Y. Hilton, consists of Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.