Injuries: Falcons fear Lindstrom has a broken foot

The Atlanta Falcons lost not only their season opener, but also their first-round pick to an injury.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom exited Sunday's tilt in the third quarter of Sunday's demoralizing loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Falcons fear Lindstrom broke his foot, per a source informed of the situation. The rookie left the stadium in a walking boot.

Lindstrom will undergo further tests Monday, per Pelissero. Coach Dan Quinn was mum after the loss when asked about the rookie's status.

Selected 14th overall, Lindstrom was expected to be a plug-and-play starter along a remade offensive line. The rookie made it just 42 plays into his season before those plans could be in jeopardy.

Fellow Falcons first-round rookie Kaleb McGary has suffered his own health issues since being drafted, undergoing a heart procedure in late July. McGary played 40 snaps in Sunday's loss.

Entering the offseason with the goal of upgrading the offensive line after struggles in 2018, those plans might have gone awry -- or at least set back -- after just one tilt.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Coleman is expected to miss time due to the injury and undergoing more tests today to determine the severity of the sprain.