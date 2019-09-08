Colts WR Devin Funchess suffers broken collarbone

Jacoby Brissett won't have one of his pass-catchers for quite some time.

Indianapolis Colts receiver Devin Funchess suffered a broken collarbone in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Funchess will get a second opinion on his scans but is expected to undergo surgery, Pelissero added.

Funchess suffered the injury with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter when Brissett targeted him deep on Indy's game-tying drive. He had three catches on five targets for 32 yards at the time of his departure.

The wideout joined Indianapolis on a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency after four years in Carolina.

He was expected to be the Colts' No. 2 wideout across from T.Y. Hilton for a Super Bowl-contending team with Andrew Luck at the helm. With Luck retired and Funchess injured, what remains in Brissett's receiving corps for the moment are Hilton, Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.