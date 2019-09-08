Raiders sign Doss to active roster off Jaguars squad

Keelan Doss has suddenly become the most sought-after practice-squad player in the league.

One day after the Jacksonville Jaguars offered him the rookie minimum of $495,000 to stay on their practice squad instead of returning to the Oakland Raiders, Oakland upped its offer. The Raiders are re-signing Doss to their active roster for $495,000 in base salary and a $300,000 signing bonus, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team confirmed the move on Monday afternoon.

An undrafted free agent out of UC Davis, Doss spent training camp and the preseason with the Raiders. The Alameda native was the focus of a feel-good narrative on HBO's "Hard Knocks," but was cut in the final episode, freeing him to sign with Jacksonville.

Oakland has been in need of receiver depth ever since Saturday (which feels like forever ago) when the Raiders cut mercurial receiver Antonio Brown after a summer of drama. Doss will not be able to play in Oakland's season opener on Monday night, but should figure into the receiver rotation going forward.

Doss joins Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson, Hunter Renfrow, Ryan Grant and Dwayne Harris in the wide receiver corps.