Rams S Eric Weddle ruled out with head laceration

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle has been ruled out after suffering a head laceration Sunday aginst the Carolina Panthers.

The Rams also announced Weddle is being evaluated for a concussion.

At the 5:23 mark of the second quarter, Weddle attempted to tackle Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey as he rushed toward the right sideline. McCaffrey tried to hurdle over Weddle and ended up catching him with a knee to the right side of his helmet.

Weddle stayed on the ground for several moments as the Rams medical staff tended to him. A bloodied Weddle eventually sat up and was seen talking to team personnel before being carted off the field.

Prior to exiting the game, he contributed six tackles in his Rams debut.