Jaguars LB Myles Jack ejected for throwing punch

On a sweltering afternoon in Jacksonville, tempers flared and it resulted in an early exit for Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.

Jack's season opener ended in the second quarter Sunday vs. Kansas City when he was ejected from the game after throwing a punch at Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.

It began in the end zone when Jack was taken down on a play by Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins. Jack got in Watkins' face and Robinson intervened.

Jack had to be physically restrained on multiple occasions by teammates and members of the coaching staff and was walked off the field with members of the staff escorting him and holding his arms.

A second-round pick for the Jaguars in 2016, Jack signed a four-year, $57 million extension on Sept. 2.