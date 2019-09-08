49ers LB Kwon Alexander ejected vs. former team

On a sweltering afternoon in Jacksonville, tempers flared and it resulted in an early exit for Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.

Jack's season opener ended in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Kansas City when he was ejected from the game after throwing a punch at Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Jack issued an apology for the ejection after the game.

Myles Jack said he apologizes to the city, his teammates, the fans and the organization. Promised he will never be ejected again. Promised that. What set him off was he felt he was hit in the back of his head. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 8, 2019

It began in the end zone when Jack was taken down on a play by Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins. Jack got in Watkins' face and Robinson intervened.

Jack had to be physically restrained on multiple occasions by teammates and members of the coaching staff and was walked off the field with members of the staff escorting him and holding his arms.

A second-round pick for the Jaguars in 2016, Jack signed a four-year, $57 million extension on Sept. 2.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Sunday:

1. Linebacker Kwon Alexander's San Francisco 49ers debut and his return to Tampa Bay was a short-lived one. The former Buc was disqualified from the game following a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, who was sliding at the time of the hit.

Alexander was immediately shoved by offensive lineman Ali Marpet and receiver Mike Evans following the play.

Alexander's exit came in the first quarter. He had three tackles.