Redskins RB Adrian Peterson inactive vs. Eagles

The Washington Redskins resurrected Adrian Peterson's career, then handed him a big new contract. And now, in his first game in 2019, he won't be on the field.

Peterson is officially inactive as the Redskins take on the Philadelphia Eagles today. After gaining 1,042 yards last year, averaging 4.2 yards per rush in a comeback season, Peterson is slated to be watching the season opener from the sidelines.

Second-year back Derrius Guice will be the starter, and coach Jay Gruden has been outspoken about how much of a focal point Guice will be.

"We feel like he can be a first, second and even a third down back," Gruden told reporters this week. "I think the offense, carries wise, will probably go through him, pretty much."

Peterson, 34, will be on the outside looking in. And it's anyone's guess how he'll respond to his fate.

When asked by reporters this week if Peterson could be inactive, Gruden said, "We'll make that determination Sunday." Pressed about his status, Peterson said, "At the end of the day, I'm pleased to do what they ask me to do. That's all I can do."

Peterson signed a two-year contract prior to the season worth up to $8 million. Of that, $1.5 million was guaranteed, and now an additional $1 million is guaranteed because he's on the roster for week 1.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter at @RapSheet.

Follow Mike Garafolo on Twitter @MikeGarafolo.