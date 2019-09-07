Players react to shocking A.B. to Patriots move

Antonio Brown is a New England Patriot and no one can believe it.

As is the tradition when big news breaks, many NFL players took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on this stunning turn of events.

Here are some of the best reactions to Brown joining the Patriots on a one-year, $15M deal:

Great job AB you had us all fooled!!!! Hopefully you can play football and let the drama go. â jerryrice (@JerryRice) September 7, 2019

ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ this whole thing has been wild!! â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 7, 2019

AB to the patriots... whoa thatâs scary â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 7, 2019

How we let this happen ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #Wow â OJ Howard 80 â¢ (@TheRealOjHoward) September 7, 2019

Damn damn damn! @Patriots going to the super bowl! I literally just said it! â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 7, 2019