Players react to Antonio Brown signing with Patriots

Antonio Brown is headed New England, and no one can believe it.
As is the tradition when big news breaks, NFL players took to Twitter to react to the shocking turn of events for the star receiver.
Here are some of the best reactions to Brown joining the Patriots on a one-year, $15 million deal:
Great job AB you had us all fooled!!!! Hopefully you can play football and let the drama go.â jerryrice (@JerryRice) September 7, 2019
Sheesh! https://t.co/CjrdPQvwblâ Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) September 7, 2019
AB to the patriots... whoa thatâs scaryâ Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 7, 2019
Itâs lit!! ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/qVsjyuLvVBâ Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) September 7, 2019
Damn damn damn! @Patriots going to the super bowl! I literally just said it!â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 7, 2019
Well damn @RosenhausSports https://t.co/1o6z3Q8LKrâ Trai Turner (@trai_turner) September 7, 2019
Wooow lol https://t.co/PAZTFkPvsuâ Kwon Alexander (@kwon) September 7, 2019
I swear I feel like this an episode of Ballers on HBO ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #antoniobrownâ Chris Banjo (@Chris1Banjo) September 7, 2019