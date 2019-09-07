Roundup: Redskins TE Jordan Reed out Sunday

The Washington Redskins are preparing to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener Sunday without tight end Jordan Reed (concussion), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday. The team later confirmed Reed is out.

Tight end J.P. Holtz has been promoted from the practice squad.

Reed missed three games last season and started only eight as he's yet to play a full season through six years in the league with Washington.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Saturday:

1. With his first official start as the Denver Broncos signal-caller upcoming, Joe Flacco and his new team have restructured his contract.

Flacco and the Broncos have agreed to convert $17 million of his base salary into a signing bonus and added two voidable seasons to clear $13.6 million in 2019 salary cap space, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning.

Flacco is still due $20.25 million in 2020 and $24.25 million in 2021, Pelissero added.

2. The New York Giants entered the week with the NFL's least amount of cap space, but cleared $5 million due to a simple restructure on left tackle Nate Solder's deal, Pelissero reported. The team converted $7.5 million of his base salary to a fully-guaranteed roster bonus. Pelissero added that the cash will remain the same: $13 million in 2019 and 2020 and $14 million in 2021.

3. The Carolina Panthers cleared nearly $13 million in cap space with simple restructures on the contracts of defensive tackle Kawaan Short and offensive lineman Trai Turner, Pelissero reported.

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added first-round rookie linebacker Devin White (illness) to the injury report and he is questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

5. The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of offensive tackle Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad and released running back Quinton Flowers.

6. The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Alfred Morris, Pelissero reported per a source. The move makes room for the returning Ezekiel Elliott.

7. The Miami Dolphins announced they signed offensive lineman Jesse Davis to an extension on Saturday. Rapoport reported it is a three-year, $15 million deal with $8.5 fully guaranteed.

8. The New England Patriots agreed to a three-year contract extension for cornerback Jonathan Jones with a base salary of $21 million, a max of $25 million and $13 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported per a source. Jones is a former undrafted free agent who's played in all 48 games over three seasons for the Patriots with three starts last year, including in the Super Bowl.

9. The Seattle Seahawks signed former Chargers reserve quarterback Cardale Jones to the practice squad, Pelissero reported.

10. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they restructured wide receiver Alshon Jeffery's contract on Saturday. Rapoport reported the deal takes the receiver's $11.75 million this season and turns most of it into a signing bonus. Rapoport added that this means $11.5 million next year is now fully guaranteed.