Dolphins will honor HOFer Jim Langer with decal

One of the greatest centers in NFL history's initials will adorn Miami Dolphins players' helmets through the 2019 season.

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jim Langer, who passed away on Aug. 29 at the age of 71, will be honored by his former team through the upcoming campaign with a JJL decal, the team announced on Friday.

In Langer's time as a Dolphins standout, Miami won two Super Bowls with the center selected to six Pro Bowls and the 1970s All-Decade team before becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Sadly, and perhaps fittingly, Langer will have company on Dolphins helmets as his decal will be next to one for the late Nick Buoniconti. Buoniconti, passed away on July 30 at the age of 78. A standout linebacker, Buoniconti was a member of the undefeated 1972 Dolphins team, just like Langer.

The two were teammates for seven seasons.