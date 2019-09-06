Full Week 1 injury report for all 13 Sunday NFL games

Our first Sunday with a full slate of NFL football in 2019 is finally here.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 13 Sunday games.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Falcons: OUT: T Mike Gono (back)

Vikings: OUT: CB Mike Hughes (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Tyler Conklin (ribs), WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring)

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (foot), CB Brandon Carr (hip), CB Cyrus Jones (finger), RB Patrick Ricard (foot)

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnson Bademosi (hip), DE Charles Harris (wrist), DE Trent Harris (foot), G Danny Isidora (hamstring), CB Bobby McCain (shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Bills: OUT: WR Andre Roberts (quadricep); DOUBTFUL: TE Tyler Kroft (foot)

Jets: QUESTIONABLE: WR Robby Anderson (calf), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Trumaine Johnson (hamstring)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks

Bengals: OUT: T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), RB Trayveon Williams (foot); DOUBTFUL: WR Auden Tate (knee)

Seahawks: OUT: DE L.J. Collier (ankle), C Joey Hunt (ankle), WR David Moore (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: G Mike Iupati (foot)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Lions: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), DE Da'Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle)

Cardinals: OUT: G Lamont Gaillard (knee), T Marcus Gilbert (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Haason Reddick (knee), LB Ezekiel Turner (hand)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers

Colts: OUT: DE Jabaal Sheard (knee), RB Jonathan Williams (rib); QUESTIONABLE: DE Kemoko Turay (neck), RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle)

Chargers: OUT: CB Trevor Williams (quadricep); DOUBTFUL: LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: K Michael Badgley (right groin), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), LB Drue Tranquill (back)

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Chiefs: QUESTIONABLE: S Jordan Lucas (back), DT Xavier Williams (illness)

Jaguars:OUT: T Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring), TE Josh Oliver (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: T Cam Robinson (knees); QUESTIONABLE: DT Marcell Dareus (elbow)

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Rams: NONE

Panthers: OUT: DE Bruce Irvin (hamstring), T Greg Little (concussion)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Giants: OUT: TE Garrett Dickerson (quadricep), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

Cowboys: OUT: LB Luke Gifford (ankle), S Darian Thompson (ankle), S Donovan Wilson (ankle)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49ers: OUT: WR Jalen Hurd (back), WR Trent Taylor (foot), CB Jimmie Ward (hand); QUESTIONABLE: DE Nick Bosa (ankle), C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Jason Verrett (ankle), CB K'Waun Williams (knee)

Buccaneers: OUT: S Justin Evans (achilles), QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: WR Mike Evans (illness)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Titans: OUT: LB Reggie Gilbert (knee); QUESTIONABLE: G Kevin Pamphile (knee)

Browns: QUESTIONABLE: LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles

Redskins: OUT: QB Colt McCoy (fibula), CB Fabian Moreau (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DE Caleb Brantley (foot), LB Cassanova McKinzy (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (concussion)

Eagles: OUT: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), T Jordan Mailata (back), QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (Sunday Night)

Steelers: DOUBTFUL: S Sean Davis (ankle)

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: TE Matt LaCosse (ankle), S Obi Melifonwu (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)