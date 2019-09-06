Roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans (illness) misses practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is under the weather ahead of the team's season-opener versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans missed practice Friday due to illness.

Coach Bruce Arians said Evans caught a bug, but he's hopeful it won't impact the receiver's availability for Sunday. Arians added guys who have caught the illness have recovered in 24 hours. If that timeline holds, Evans should be ready for Sunday.

Evans is the key to the Bucs passing attack, and quarterback Jameis Winston would be severely hampered if the star receiver's snaps are curtailed at all due to the illness Sunday.

In better news for the Bucs, Arians said both linebacker Lavonte David (knee) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) are good to go for Week 1. Arians added that Vea will not be on a "pitch count."

Here's other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. Minnesota Vikings starting wideout Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikes receiver did not practice Wednesday but returned Thursday in a limited capacity.

Meanwhile, cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) will not play and tight end Tyler Conklin is questionable.

2. Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Marquise Brown did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Brown will play in Miami. Cornerback Brandon Carr (hip) is also questionable.

3. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says both offensive tackles Ty Sambrailo and Kaleb McGary will play on Sunday against the Vikings. Quinn didn't specify who will start.

4. New York Giants tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad) and wideout Darius Slayton (hamstring) will not play in against the Cowboys. Offensive tackle Mike Remmers (illness/back) was full-go at practice.

5. Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said wideout Odell Beckham is "ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Beckham told reporters on Thursday that his hip injury prevented him from opening up and sprinting full speed. Linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) is questionable.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) was not at practice Friday and is doubtful to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. If Robinson can't play Sunday, then Will Richardson will start in place of him, per Palmer. A second-year player out of N.C. State, Richardson has never played in an NFL game.

Backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) also hasn't been practicing.

7. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) is questionable to play in their season opener against Philadelphia. 'Skins coach Jay Gruden said the team will have a "good feeling" about Reed's availability Saturday morning.

8. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts (quad) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.