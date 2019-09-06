Roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans (illness) missed practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is under the weather ahead of the team's season-opener versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans missed practice Friday due to illness.

Coach Bruce Arians said Evans caught a bug, but he's hopeful it won't impact the receiver's availability for Sunday. Arians added guys who have caught the illness have recovered in 24 hours. If that timeline holds, Evans should be ready for Sunday.

Evans is the key to the Bucs passing attack, and quarterback Jameis Winston would be severely hampered if the star receiver's snaps are curtailed at all due to the illness Sunday.

In better news for the Bucs, Arians said both linebacker Lavonte David (knee) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) are good to go for Week 1. Arians added that Vea will not be on a "pitch count."

Here's other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. Ravens rookie wideout Marquise Brown did not practice today, according to the Athletic. Yesterday he was added to the injury report although he was a full participant at yesterday's practice.

2. Falcons coach Dan Quinn says both tackles Ty Sambrailo and Kaleb McGary will play on Sunday. He wouldn't name a starter.

3. Giants tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad) and wideout Darius Slayton (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game vs. the Cowboys. Offensive tackle Mike Remmers was full-go at practice.