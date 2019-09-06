Injuries: Mike Evans (illness) listed as questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is under the weather ahead of the team's season-opener versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans missed practice Friday due to illness and is officially listed as questionable.

Coach Bruce Arians said Evans caught a bug, but he's hopeful it won't impact the receiver's availability for Sunday. Arians added guys who have caught the illness have recovered in 24 hours. If that timeline holds, Evans should be ready for Sunday.

Evans is the key to the Bucs passing attack, and quarterback Jameis Winston would be severely hampered if the star receiver's snaps are curtailed at all due to the illness Sunday.

In better news for the Bucs, Arians said both linebacker Lavonte David (knee) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) are good to go for Week 1. Arians added that Vea will not be on a "pitch count."

Here's other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. Minnesota Vikings starting wideout Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikes receiver did not practice Wednesday but returned Thursday in a limited capacity.

Meanwhile, cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) will not play and tight end Tyler Conklin is questionable.

2. Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Marquise Brown did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Brown will play in Miami. Cornerback Brandon Carr (hip) is also questionable.

3. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says both offensive tackles Ty Sambrailo and Kaleb McGary will play on Sunday against the Vikings. Quinn didn't specify who will start.

4. New York Giants tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad) and wideout Darius Slayton (hamstring) will not play in against the Cowboys. Offensive tackle Mike Remmers (illness/back) was full-go at practice.

5. Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said wideout Odell Beckham is "ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Beckham told reporters on Thursday that his hip injury prevented him from opening up and sprinting full speed. Linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) is questionable.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) was not at practice Friday and is doubtful to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. If Robinson can't play Sunday, then Will Richardson will start in place of him, per Palmer. A second-year player out of N.C. State, Richardson has never played in an NFL game.

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (elbow) is listed as questionable and backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) has been ruled out.

7. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) is questionable to play in their season opener against Philadelphia. 'Skins coach Jay Gruden said the team will have a "good feeling" about Reed's availability Saturday morning.

8. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts (quad) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

9. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who had been limited by a biceps injury, was a full participant in Friday's practice.

10. Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts. Linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle), wide receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) and safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring) are doubtful, and placekicker Michael Badgley and linebackers Denzel Perryman (ankle) and Drue Tranquill (back) are questionable.

11. Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) and running back Jonathan Williams (rib) will not play Sunday against the Chargers. Running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (neck) are both listed as questionable.

12. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Xavier Williams (illness) and safety Jordan Lucas (back) are both listed as questionable after not practicing Friday.

13. Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee) and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow are all listed as questionable.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (ankle) is listed as doubtful after not practicing Friday.

15. New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle) and receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) are all listed as questionable against the Steelers.

16. Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (ankle) and receiver J.J. Nelson (ankle) were all limited in practice Friday.

17. Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (ankle) and offensive lineman Greg Mancz (ankle) were both limited again in practice on Friday.

18. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Mario Edwards (hamstring) did not practice Friday. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) and linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring) were both limited Friday.

19. New York Jets receivers Robby Anderson (calf) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

20. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (ankle), center Weston Richburg (knee), cornerbacks Jason Verrett (ankle) and K'Waun Williams (knee) are all listed as questionable. Receivers Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) along with defensive back Jimmie Ward (hand) will not play Sunday.

21. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah were not listed on their injury report and appear good to go against the Cincinnati Bengals.