Dolphins sign tackle J'Marcus Webb; place LB on IR

The Miami Dolphins added offensive tackle depth two days before their season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Dolphins are signing OT J'Marcus Webb, according to a source informed of the situation.

The team later confirmed the signing and placed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve.

You might have heard that Miami has a gaping hole at tackle after the trade of Laremy Tunsil to the Texans. The Dolphins got a haul of draft picks in the trade, but picks can't block.

While Webb has played mostly right tackle when he's been on the field in recent years, he'll be in the mix to potentially replace Tunsil on the left side, per Rapoport.

The 31-year-old has played just one game since 2016 while struggling with injuries. The one tilt came with the Indianapolis Colts last season before he landed on IR. Webb didn't survive final cuts in Indy this year.

Webb has made 65 career starts at guard and tackle for the Bears, Vikings, Raiders, Seahawks and Colts. At the very least, Webb should provide depth at the tackle spots in Miami.

After the Tunsil trade, the Dolphins are looking for any viable blocker to fill out what could be the worst offensive line in football this season. Webb is the first man to help fill those shoes.