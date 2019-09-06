Week 1 bold predictions: Jaguars stifle Patrick Mahomes; Lamar Jackson balls

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 1:



Shaun O'Hara

+ Follow On Twitter Lamar Jackson leads ALL rushers in Week 1 As a rookie, As a rookie, Lamar Jackson set the single-season NFL record for most carries by a quarterback with 147. And he only started seven games! This is the first season in which Jackson heads into Week 1 as the starter and he'll begin with a bang. I predict he will have more rushing yards than ANY running back in Week 1.