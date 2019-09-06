Week 1 bold predictions: Jaguars stifle Patrick Mahomes; Lamar Jackson balls

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 1:
Jacksonville's defense returns to 2017 form against ChiefsThe Jaguars' defense slipped from its 2017 form last season. It bounces back quickly by holding reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes to less than 200 passing yards. Didn't see that coming, did ya?!
Lamar Jackson leads ALL rushers in Week 1As a rookie, Lamar Jackson set the single-season NFL record for most carries by a quarterback with 147. And he only started seven games! This is the first season in which Jackson heads into Week 1 as the starter and he'll begin with a bang. I predict he will have more rushing yards than ANY running back in Week 1.
Houston shuts down Drew Brees and Co. in NOLASean Payton's offense was one of the top scoring units in 2018, averaging 31.5 points per game. The Saints don't score anywhere near 31 points Monday against the Texans, who are on a high after making some big-time trades. Romeo Crennel's defense stifles Drew Brees and Co. and holds them to under 14 points.
Vikings' offense thrives under Kevin Stefanski, Gary KubiakThe Minnesota Vikings made one of the most under-the-radar moves this offseason when they hired Gary Kubiak, whom I played for with the Texans. Kubiak and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski have this offense clicking on Sunday, as the unit racks up 500 yards of total offense against Dan Quinn's D.
DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas engage in epic receiver battle on Monday nightWe might not see Antonio Brown on Monday night, but two other elite receivers will take the field earlier in the day -- Houston's DeAndre Hopkins and New Orleans' Michael Thomas. These two wideouts have themselves days and combine for 300 receiving yards when it's all said and done.