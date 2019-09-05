Bears tight end Trey Burton ruled out vs. Packers

Trey Burton won't suit up in the Chicago Bears' season opener versus the Green Bay Packers.

The tight end was officially announced as inactive Thursday night.

Burton has been limited in practice due to a lingering groin issue, missed a bevy of camp practices, and didn't participate during preseason action. The pass-catching TE missed the Bears' playoff loss last year due to a sports hernia injury.

Sans Burton, Adam Shaheen will see his role increase versus the division-rival Packers. Ben Braunecker and Bradley Sowell round out the Bears' TE depth chart Thursday night.

In addition to Burton, the Bears ruled out rookie receiver Riley Ridley, CB Kevin Toliver, RB Kerrith Whyte, ILB Josh Woods, OL Rashaad Coward and DL Abdullah Anderson.

For Green Bay, linebacker Oren Burks is inactive, as expected. The Packers also ruled out WR Darrius Shepherd, RB Dexter Williams, CB Ka'Dar Hollman, G Cole Madison, T/G Alex Light and DL Kingsley Keke.