DDFP: 2019 NFL Jenga Pieces with Mina Kimes

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by the great Mina Kimes for a special third podcast of the week! Shek and Mina first get into her doing the Rams preseason broadcasts alongside our pal Maurice Jones-Drew (3:48). Next up, Shek and Mina dive into the latest Antonio Brown news and his fight with GM Mike Mayock (8:55). Since Mina was involved with the Rams this offseason, she sheds some light on Jared Goff's extension and the health of Todd Gurley (17:35). Finally, throughout the rest of the show, Shek and Mina say who each team's Jenga piece is for the 2019 season as Gregg Rosenthal joins them (33:55).

