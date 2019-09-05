Injuries: Eagles WR Jeffery (biceps) on injury report

Ahead of their season-opening clash against the Washington Redskins, the Philadelphia Eagles placed their No. 1 wide receiver on the most recent injury report.

Alshon Jeffery was a limited participant in practice on Thursday with a biceps injury. The wideout had not been held out of the preseason at all.

There's no word that Jeffery's injury will hold him out against Washington.

Joining Jeffery as a limited participant were starting defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles).

Here are the other injuries we are monitoring ahead of Week 1:

1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) was limited for the second straight day.

2. Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (ankle), offensive lineman Zach Fulton (toe) and safety Justin Reid (shoulder) were all limited in their first injury report before their Monday night clash with the New Orleans Saints. Rookie tackle Tytus Howard (finger) was a full participant.

3. New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (shoulder), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring) were limited participants on Thursday.

4. New York Giants tackle Mike Remmers (illness/back) was limited in practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice.

5. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (back) was limited in practice for the second straight day ahead of their opener against the Giants.

6. Five Detroit Lions players were limited participants for the second straight day: LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), DE Trey Flowers (shoulder), DL Da'Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), OL Frank Ragnow (ankle).

7. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee) said Thursday afternoon that he's "100 percent" and is ready for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

8. Baltimore Ravens rookie wideout Marquise Brown (foot) was added to the injury report as a full participant on Thursday.

9. Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Jabaal Sheard (knee) missed practice for the second straight day. Wide receiver Devin Funchess (back) was a full participant after practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Indy opens against the Los Angeles Chargers.

10. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (rest) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

11. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert (knee) did not practice on Thursday, while offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard (knee), Haason Reddick (knee) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hand) were limited participants.

12. Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown did not participate in practice on Thursday. It was not injury related, but due to conduct. Guard Gabe Jackson (knee) did not participate and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (ankle) and receiver J.J. Nelson (ankle) were limited.

13. Denver Broncos linebackers Joseph Jones (triceps) and Todd Davis (calf) did not participate in practice Thursday, nor did fullback Andy Janovich (pectoral). Cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) and safety Trey Marshall (neck) were limited participants.

14. New England Patriots receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle) were limited in practice on Thursday.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Barron (coaches decision) and safety Sean Davis (ankle) did not participate in practice on Thursday.

16. Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

17. Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy (fibula) did not practice again on Thursday, while tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) was limited once more.

18. Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson (hip) was limited again in practice. Cornerback Johnson Bademosi (hip), defensive end Charles Harris (wrist), linebacker Trent Harris (foot), guard Danny Isidora (hamstring), safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) were all limited.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Nick Foles (oblique) was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) was limited after participating fully on Wednesday and defensive end Lerentee McCray (ankle) was limited Wednesday, but returned fully on Thursday.