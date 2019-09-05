Hip injury prevents Beckham from sprinting full speed

Odell Beckham is set to make his regular season debut with his new squad on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

But a hip injury, that forced him to miss most of training camp and preseason, continues to hinder the receiver in practice. Beckham told reporters Thursday the injury has prevented him from opening up and sprinting full speed.

"It's like an extremely fast car with the alignment off," Beckham said per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. "The car can still go, but it's dangerous."

Beckham is unsure when he suffered the injury. He said he has been receiving treatment on the hip.

"I don't know how it happened," he said. "I came in one day after practice and it was feeling weird."

The injury remains an issue for OBJ, but he's optimistic that the adrenaline from game action will supersede the pain.

So, which Beckham will we see Sunday?

Regardless, he intends to give his best on Sunday. "Nothing will get in the way of that," he said.