Lamar Jackson primed to 'put on a show' in new O

All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson as he takes the field in the Ravens' season opener against the Dolphins on Sunday. While the football world awaits what exactly Baltimore's new offense will bring, the local audience in Miami will be watching a familiar face.

Jackson, after all, grew up just a half hour from Hard Rock Stadium in Pompano Beach, Florida.

"That's pretty dope," Jackson said, via the team's website. "I just can't wait to get in that environment. I know it's going to be crazy. Fans are going to be going wild. I just can't wait to put on a show."

"A lot of people keep hitting me up, telling me they're going to be out there. I probably won't see them all. (But) they'll see me."

The question, of course, is what will Jackson do. No team ran the ball as much as Baltimore did once Jackson replaced Joe Flacco last season. The company line throughout the offseason has been Jackson has improved as a passer and will be more of one in Year 2 under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was brought in to redesign the Ravens' offense.

As much of a mystery it all remains, Jackson believes people will be pleasantly surprised with what the Ravens have been cooking up since last year.

"Hopefully that it's the best offense they've ever seen," Jackson said. "That's what I'm going for. ...

"We've been doing it every day in practice. You've got to do it in practice first. As soon as we get out on the field, we're going 100 miles an hour."