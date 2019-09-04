Broncos strike deal to name stadium Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos announced on Wednesday that they agreed with Empower Retirement on a 21-year deal to name their stadium Empower Field at Mile High.

The agreement with the nation's second-largest retirement plan provider runs through 2039 and is pending approval from the State of Colorado Metropolitan Football Stadium District.

A press conference will be held Thursday morning to introduce the partnership.

"We are proud to reach an agreement on a long-term naming rights deal between the Broncos and Empower Retirement," Broncos oresident and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "Empower is a thriving -- and growing -- hometown company that has been a valued team partner since our Super Bowl season in 2015. Most importantly, we've enjoyed a genuine working relationship with Empower for a number of years because they are simply great at what they do.

"The Broncos and Empower Retirement share many of the same values, especially a commitment to innovation, a focus on community engagement and a desire to be the very best. It's exciting to now call Empower Field at Mile High the home of the Denver Broncos --and many other world-class events -- well into the future."

Opened in 2001, Empower Field at Mile High has held many names (Invesco Field at Mile High, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Broncos Stadium at Mile High). It replaced Mile High Stadium as home of the Broncos in 2001 and has played host to nine playoff games, including three conference championships. Denver is 2-1 in those AFC title games.

Denver will christen Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 15 when the Broncos host the Chicago Bears.