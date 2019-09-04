DDFP: Week 1 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank ahead of the Week 1 matchups! The guys quickly get into their AFC and NFC playoff predictions and which teams will be the top overall seed in each conference (2:15). Next up, Shek and Hank gave their Zaxby's Fresh Take of which transaction this past week will be the most impactful (23:00). The duo along with Eddie Spaghetti made their Red Challenge Flag Picks for the first weekend of NFL football (36:38)!

