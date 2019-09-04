Bears TE Trey Burton (groin) questionable vs. Pack

Trey Burton didn't miss a game all of last season -- his first as the Bears' starting tight end.

Whether or not Burton will play in Thursday's season opener against the Packers is up in the air, however.

Ahead of the first game of the NFL season on Thursday night, Burton (groin) was one of three Bears listed as questionable on Chicago's injury report -- the first final report of the season -- on Wednesday.

Following a walk-through practice a day in front of kicking off the NFL's 100th season, Burton, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (elbow) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) were deemed questionable for the reigning NFC North champs.

Green Bay cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (neck) is the Packers lone player with a questionable designation, though linebacker Oren Burks (chest) and receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Against Green Bay in 2018, Burton had five catches for 51 and a touchdown in two games.

Nichols saw action in 14 games last season -- his rookie year -- with six starts.

Burks had four starts for the Packers last year in 14 games played.