Roundup: Redskins LT Williams absent, to miss Week 1

To no one's surprise, Redskins LT Trent Williams' holdout will bleed into the regular season.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Williams did not show up to the team facility for today's practice, which means he won't play this Sunday at the very least. The Redskins head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles to kickoff the 2019 season.

Williams, 31, is holding out for a new contract and hasn't reported to the team since the conclusion of the 2018 season. A first-round pick by the Redskins in 2010, Williams had completed his seventh-straight Pro Bowl season in Washington.

Earlier this week, Williams' former teammate DeAngelo Hall said the tackle's return to the Redskins could be "sooner rather than later" but he had previously noted there was "zero chance" he'd show up on Week 1. Hall also revealed that Williams did not want to sit out the entire year because he wouldn't want to lose out on an accrued season towards free agency, or miss an entire year's worth of pay.

Williams' frustration with the team is coupled with how the Redskins medical staff handled a growth found on his head, which required an additional procedure this offseason. Although he's set to miss at least one regular season game, Williams' hardline holdout could be over with by this time next week with both sides looking for a resolution.

In other Redskins news, coach Jay Gruden says he's hopeful TE Jordan Reed (concussion) will do some work in practice today, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Reed is not fully cleared yet after suffering the concussion in Week 3 of the preseason, but he's trending in the right direction for a return.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Wednesday:

1. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) is "ready to go" for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. As a precaution, Beckham did not appear in the preseason for the team who traded for him in the offseason.

2. According to Rapoport, Jets LB Avery Williamson -- who suffered a torn ACL in the preseason -- will have surgery tomorrow in Alabama under the knife of Dr. James Andrews.

3. On the eve of kicking off the 2019 NFL season in Chicago, the Green Bay Packers signed WR Allen Lazard to their active roster from the practice squad, the team announced.

4. The Falcons are gauging the conditioning level of rookie OL Kaleb McGary over the next three days ahead of the season opener to see if he can play a full game. McGary, who the Falcons traded up to select in the first round, underwent a heart procedure in the offseason.

5. The Detroit Lions announced the signings of WR Marvin Hall and QB Chad Kanoff to their practice squad.