Titans sign Cairo Santos, place Ryan Succop on IR

Just five days from kickoff and the Tennessee Titans will be calling upon a new addition to do their kicking off.

Tennessee is placing kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signing veteran Cairo Santos, the team announced Wednesday.

Succop passed his physical on Aug. 19 and was taken off the physically unable to perform list, but his status has clearly taken a negative turn. Succop, arguably the most successful Mr. Irrelevant, reportedly underwent offseason knee surgery.

Having begun his career in Kansas City in 2009, the 32-year-old booter has played the last five seasons in Tennessee and is on the heels of a 2018 campaign in which he converted 26 of 30 field goals (86.7 percent) and 28 of 31 extra points (90.3 percent).

Meanwhile, the Titans will turn to the foot of Santos, a five-year veteran who also got his start in Kansas City. In 2018, Santos spent time with the Rams and Buccaneers, converting 14 of 18 FGs (77.8 percent) with 22 of 23 PATs made (95.7 percent).

This will be Santos' fifth NFL squad.

Santos' days with the Titans begin Sunday in Cleveland.