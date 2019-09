A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- bring you all of the latest news around the league including the Texans shipping Clowney to Seattle (6:21), Shady signing with the Chiefs (21:56) and the latest with Ezekiel Elliott (26:50). The heroes spin through 8 o'clock delight (41:25) and then preview the TNF opener! (50:30)

Listen to the podcast below: