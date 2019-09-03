DDFP: 2019 edition of ranking the NFC South QBs

Dave Dameshek is alone in Studio 66 but joined by Will Brinson of CBS Sports via Facetime for their annual edition of ranking the NFC South quarterbacks. First, Shek gives his playoff predictions including the Steelers record for 2019 and has Will react to those (2:35). Next, the duo gets into the recent trades the Houston Texans have made and if it sets them up for a Super Bowl run (20:11). Then, the guys finally get to their 2019 NFC South quarterback rankings (29:48). Rounding out the show, Shek and Will talk about the best tailgate barbecue for the Food Block segment presented by Bon & Viv (57:15).

