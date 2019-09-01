Neil Reynolds Week 1 Power Rankings

The 2019 is nearly upon us, but who does Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds rank as the best teams in the NFL?

1. New Orleans Saints

If they can overcome the emotional turmoil of the way their previous two seasons ended, the Saints can win it all. They are a complete and talented team with a massive chip on their shoulder.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes looks set for a repeat performance at QB, Tyreek Hill avoided suspension after a rocky offseason and it will be fascinating to see LeSean McCoy mixed into this explosive attack.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

One of the more talent-laden teams in the NFL can mount a genuine Super Bowl challenge in 2019... providing quarterback Carson Wentz can stay healthy and be the pole to pole starter.

4. New England Patriots

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has retired, center David Andrews is lost for the year and the receiving corps is wafer thin. But are we ready to write off Bill Belichick and Tom Brady? Didn't think so.

5. Los Angeles Rams

The stink of their three-point Super Bowl debacle must be quickly washed away but this remains a talented and well-coached team. The state of Todd Gurley's knee will be a season-long worry.

6. Dallas Cowboys

America may soon get to know Tony Pollard as he subs at running back for Ezekiel Elliott, who continues to hold out for more cash. That concern aside, America's Team is poised to make a run.

7. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings took a major backward step in 2018 but I sense a bounce-back this term with Dalvin Cook establishing the run and Kirk Cousins flourishing off play-action passes. This is a contender.

8. Chicago Bears

The defense is elite and the talk of the offseason has been the rapid development of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is surrounded with playmakers. This should be a playoff team once again.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Don't get fooled into buying the 'woe-is-me' talk surrounding a Steelers team that 'lost' Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell in the offseason. Peace and harmony reigns in Steeltown now. Bliss!

10. Cleveland Browns

The Browns almost threw a parade when they won seven games a year ago and now the excitement levels are through the roof. Watching Baker Mayfield to OBJ is going to be box office.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

This was the AFC's best team heading into camp. Since then, offensive tackle Russell Okung and safety Derwin James have been sidelined through injury and Melvin Gordon is holding out. Ouch!

12. Green Bay Packers

The presence of Aaron Rodgers always makes the Packers a contender but so much is going to depend on how the future Hall of Fame quarterback works with new head coach Matt Lafleur.

13. Seattle Seahawks

There are holes in Seattle's roster that tend to be overcome each year by the competitive fire and spirit Pete Carroll instils in his team. The addition of Jadeveon Clowney was much needed on D.

14. Houston Texans

Houston gave up too much for Miami's tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills. That said, both instantly improve a team trying to win now with the excellent Deshaun Watson at the helm.

15. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were a disappointment in 2018 but any team featuring Matt Ryan at quarterback, Devonta Freeman at running back and Julio Jones at receiver must be taken seriously.

16. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have a good roster and football is the ultimate team game. But Andrew Luck gave this team something extra-special. He will be missed, even if Jacoby Brissett is a pleasant surprise.

17. New York Jets

Something is bubbly up nicely in New York and this might be Gang Green's lowest ranking all year. How quickly Le'Veon Bell gets up to speed could play a big part in the Jets' playoff chances.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

The defense has the potential to be elite once again but much of Jacksonville's success in 2019 will rest on the arm of quarterback Nick Foles. But his protection and receiving targets are a worry.

19. Baltimore Ravens

This is officially Lamar Jackson's team now... and what a young team it is. The Ravens have 22 rookies or second-year players on their 53-man roster. Can they be coached up quickly enough?

20. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have put some promising run-after-the-catch pieces around Cam Newton but the season is going to hinge on the state of number one's surgically-repaired throwing shoulder.

21. Denver Broncos

What Vic Fangio can do with the pass-rushing tandem of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb could be mouth-watering. But how much gas does quarterback Joe Flacco have left in the tank?

22. San Francisco 49ers

Itï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s time for the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan relationship to produce some results. For that to happen, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs to stay healthy for the course of an entire season.

23. Buffalo Bills

The Bills worked hard to upgrade their offensive talent during the offseason but their next big leap will only come if Josh Allen has improved his accuracy - dramatically - at quarterback.

24. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are not in trouble as a nine-win team, but can they make that next step? This is a big year for quarterback Marcus Mariota and slow-starting running back Derrick Henry.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston talks a good game and he genuinely wants to be great. I also want to be a millionaire and that's not happening either. Working under Bruce Arians will be a help, though.

26. Oakland Raiders

I would love to see the Silver and Black return to relevance, but I cannot see any way in which this Antonio Brown thing works out. His behaviour seems pretty out of control in Oakland already.

27. Washington Redskins

This is another team I would love to see succeed with Jim Tomsula and Rob Ryan on the coaching staff and Josh Norman on defense, but I'm not sure there are enough offensive weapons here.

28. Detroit Lions

The Lions have the talent to leave this ranking in their dust in 2019 with a top 10 defense and Matthew Stafford at quarterback. But have they truly bought into Matt Patricia's tough ways?

29. Cincinnati Bengals

Losing key offensive linemen and wide receiver A.J. Green in the preseason has not helped a Bengals team already considered to be the worst in the AFC North. Can they prove us all wrong?

30. Arizona Cardinals

The Kliff Kingsbury attack operated by Kyler Murray should make Arizona more fun in 2019. But you need horses to get around courses. And the Cards have a bunch of donkeys blocking up front.

31. New York Giants

Pop quiz. Name me three starting defenders for the New York Giants. Anyone? Thought not. Offensively, the calls will come soon enough for Daniel Jones to replace Eli Manning at QB.

32. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will never admit they are officially giving up on 2019 but trading away two of their best players in Tunsil and Stills on the eve of the new season delivers a very clear message.

