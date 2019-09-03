Bengals, Giovani Bernard agree to two-year extension

An all-purpose running back is getting an extension.

The Bengals are signing running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year, $10.3 million extension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added the raise includes $5.9 million in 2019, $11 million over the two years, and a $600K guaranteed bonus due in March for the seventh-year vet.

The 27-year-old Bernard has been one of the league's better complementary backs since breaking into the league in 2013. He eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage his first three seasons and has caught at least 35 passes the past three, all while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Joe Mixon, of course, heads the Bengals' 1-2 punch in the backfield. That successful arrangement should continue with Bernard being locked up through 2021.