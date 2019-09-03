Sam Darnold: Jets offense will be 'electric' in 2019

The New York Jets' first-team offense looked good in its brief preseason appearances, with quarterback Sam Darnold appearing poised for a Year 2 leap.

With Week 1 upon us, we'll finally get to see what Gang Green's offense under Adam Gase will look like versus real defensive schemes.

Darnold's expectations heading into the season are currently sky high.

"Electric," Darnold said of this year's offense, via the team's official website. "I think we're going to do some fun things out there with all the tempo and all the different things we can do. It'll be fun, it will be fun to watch us and hopefully we are going to put up a lot of points."

Much of the expectations emanating out of Florham Park revolve around Darnold's development. The second-year quarterback has looked electric himself this preseason, displaying quicker decision-making, and even better pocket movement than we saw a year ago.

For Darnold, the improved weaponry this season boosts his excitement level. The biggest of those pieces was obviously importing dual-threat running back Le'Veon Bell. The back is expected to help open up the running game and be a security blanket for Darnold, who didn't have great success targeting backs last season.

"First of all, the way he is able to protect out of the backfield," Darnold said of Bell. "Also, if the linebacker has him matched up out of the backfield, I know he's able to win that matchup running a route and running the football. There are so many different ways he can help, but it all starts with the offensive line. We all know that, but we can count on Le'Veon to find that opening and find the crease in there."

Gase is expected to employ a higher-tempo offense than the one he deployed in Miami the past couple seasons. With Darnold, Bell, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Jamison Crowder, pass-catching back Ty Montgomery, upgrades along the offensive line, including center Ryan Kalil, the Jets' offense has upside to be an explosive unit in 2019.

Darnold cautioned that Gang Green might not click right away against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, but he's confident over the course of the season, the Jets' offense will be electric.

"It's not that I'm expecting there to be growing pains, but if there are, we're just going to roll with them," Darnold said. "We're going to play it one play at a time. If something happens during the course of a series, I might go to the sideline and tell Gase how I'm feeling back there, how the defense is responding and all of that. We're just going to try and figure things out. Right now, especially, we have a really good foundation for where we want to go."

That foundation begins with Darnold continuing on his upward trajectory.